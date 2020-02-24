11,000 PTIoffice-bearers take oath

LAHORE:Around 11,000 office-bearers of PTI Central Punjab of district, tehsil, towns, municipal committees, neighbourhood and village councils took oath at the Greater Iqbal Park on Sunday.

The PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi administered oath to 11,000 office-bearers in the presence of PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry. Federal Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan, MNAs and MPAs attended the event. The event was organised by PTI Central Punjab wing which is led by President Ejaz Chaudhry and General Secretary Ali Imtiaz Warraich.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Central Information Secretary PTI Ahmed Jawad, MNAs Sadaqat Abbasi, Dr Nousheen Hamid, Shanila Ruth, Sobia Kamal, Senator Seemi Ezdi, General Secretary PTI Central Punjab Ali Imtiaz Warraich, both PTI Lahore Presidents Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Deputy Secretary Information Sania Kamran, Amir Gujjar, Nadeem Qadir Bhindar, Shabbir Sayal, Hafiz Abdullah and Shakil Ahmed Khan Niazi were also present in ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Chaudhry said that PTI was the only organised political party in Pakistan and it has marked new chapter of political history by administering largest oath-taking ceremony in the country.

Oath-taking ceremony was an event of reiterating the pledge, loyalty and commitment with PTI, he said adding all were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan. We will foil all conspiracies against him.

“We will also make party strong in whole Pakistan. We will arrange such great ceremonies across Pakistan” said Ejaz Chaudhry, adding that opposition in fear of accountability wants to create chaos. Opposition has nothing to do with price hike or other issues but more worried about its personal interests, said the PTI Central Punjab President.

Those committing corruption cannot escape punishment as nobody is above the law, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan always speaks the truth and there would be no compromise on the rule of law and the Constitution.

PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi in his address on the occasion said the opponents were well-aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not afraid of any protest by the opposition and standing firm against all odd situations.

Imran Khan will not hesitate to take even extreme step to purge the country of the menace of corruption because transparent accountability is inevitable to pull the country out of crisis and put it on the path to progress and prosperity.

He said the entire world is stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan against the corruption. The government’s decision to introduce new election laws is a historic step as it will help to strengthen parliament and democracy. Meanwhile, the participants in the ceremony also offered Dua for late Naeem-ul-Haq.