Cultural dance, anti-rape anthem draw visitors

While most of the halls at Alhamra remained jam-packed on the concluding day of Lahore Literary Festival (LLF-2020), its courtyard also rocked with regional music and dance performances by the youth. The visitors particularly enjoyed Pakhtun dance, Atan performed by young boys and other regional dances performed by the youth. Besides, a group of female students also performed Urdu version of the anti-rape anthem at the Alhamra courtyard attracting applause from the LLF visitors for highlighting the increasing rape cases. The Chilean protest song is about rape culture and victim shaming. Earlier, when they entered Alhamra carrying placards they also chanted slogans such as “Rape Ko Phansi Do”. Similarly, a small protest demonstration against child rape was also held near the Hall No-3 in which the participants were carrying placards inscribed with slogans such as “Hang the rapist”, “No more child abuse”, “Take responsibility of ending rape” and “Break the silence”, etc. Separately, a small book fair was also held at the sidelines of the LLF 2020 where different local and international publishers offered books, on a variety of topics, on discounted prices. The LLF organisers had to cancel a session featuring renowned actress Mahira Khan after she regretted to inform that she couldn’t make it to Lahore. She was supposed to speak at a session “Pakistan’s Brave New Cinema”. At a session “Literary Aesthetics” the latest edition of the Aleph Review was also launched.