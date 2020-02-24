close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
Two Fesco officials sacked for corruption

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Umar Lodhi dismissed two officials, a head drafts man and an assistant lineman, from service on the charges of corruption, abuse of powers and taking gratification.

Fesco spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that the chief engineer (Operations) received complaints against Head Drafts Man Waheed Jaleel of Jaranwala division and Assistant Lineman Abdur Rehman of Sitiana subdivision that they had abused powers and received bribe from consumers.

The chief engineer (Operations) after personal hearing dismissed the officials from service, the spokesman added.

