PIMS Radiology Department extends OPD services’ timings

Islamabad: Department of Radiology at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has extended its services for outpatient department cases till 8 o’clock in the evening and has started performing CT Scan, X-rays, Ultrasound and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) in the evening shift as well from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for OPD patients.

The Radiology Department team would provide the facilities of X-rays, Ultrasound, CT Scan and MRI to OPD patients from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily from Monday to Saturday while the procedures would be done round the clock for emergency cases as per usual protocol and policies.

According to a letter written to the Executive Director at PIMS by Head of Radiology Department Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed, the endeavour is to expedite patient care, regulate work flow and provide expert consultant care to patients round the clock in greater public interest. The tests including MRI and CT Scan are considered to be the most essential equipment.