Rescue operation ends in Buner

DAGGAR: The district administration here on Sunday ended the rescue operation which was launched when a marble mine collapsed in Bampokha village in Buner district. The authorities cleared the area, saying there was no trace of a dead body and any injured.

On Saturday, the mine collapse had left nine labourers dead and eight others injured. Deputy Commissioner of Buner district, Mohammad Khalid, said that the police, army and Rescue 1122 officials took part in the rescue operation. The provincial government has announced Rs500,000 as compensation for the heirs of each dead and Rs100,00 for each injured. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Public Health Engineering Riaz Khan announced the formation of a high-level inquiry to probe the occurrence.

Meanwhile, the villagers in Bampokha staged protest, asking the government to aban blasting in the marble mines and ensure the use of standard operating procedures to avoid the loss of lives.

They demanded that proper legislation should be made to streamline the marble industry. Meanwhile, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.