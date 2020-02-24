Pakistan to plead Kashmir case effectively at Geneva moot: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has criticised India for violating rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as 203 days have passed since the imposition of lockdown.

Talking to media Sunday on foundation stone-laying of graveyard roads in NA-156, the foreign minister said he was happy to meet people’s basic demand on providing roads to graveyards.

The PTI government has sincerely highlighted the Kashmir issue at an international forum. He said he, the prime minister, Kashmir Committee chairman had raised voice against Indian tyranny and rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir at the United Nations. The government has decided to plead the Kashmir case in forthcoming Geneva meeting in the most effective manner. The international media is also raising hue and cry over Indian atrocities in IOK.

Talking about Afghan problem, he said Pakistan had made silent efforts for the solution of Afghan problem and developing a favourable environment for amicable solution of the problem and made efforts in convincing for the peace process. Pakistan had convinced the world for a solution of Afghan dispute through dialogue instead of military solution. Pakistan engaged the United States and realised a political solution as Afghanistan has been experiencing a state of war for the last 19 years.

Pakistan had held number of meetings with the US and facilitated consultations for a definite solution of the problem, he added. Qureshi warned there are some forces conspiring to sabotage the peace process. These forces are planning sabotage activities and bomb blasts.

The historic peace agreement is going to take place between the US and Taliban in Qatar, he said, adding, “Pakistan had played its role honestly because we believe peace in Afghanistan would promote business and trade, bringing positive effects on Pakistan’s economy”. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken immediate notice of black-marketing of sugar and flour. The premier had ordered a probe into the whole crises and constituted an inquiry committee. The inquiry committee has submitted an incomplete report and findings but the PM has sought a detailed report, he added. The PM has announced taking stringent measures for preventing smuggling. Some mafias have stocked flour and sugar and prime minister has ordered crackdown on those mafia. Qureshi has confirmed no death in Pakistan due to coronavirus as the government had taken timely steps against the virus. Pakistan has expressed solidarity with China against virus spread and killings of innocent people. China has promised to protect and look after the Pakistanis in China like their own children. Pakistan was making efforts to keep Pakistanis in China safe and secure. Qureshi said the credit goes to the present government for revival of international cricket in the country, which was ‘dead’ after the attack on Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

The world’s trust has been restored on Pakistan and good omen is that number of countries have declared Pakistan the most favourite, safe and secure country. Those talking about terrorism in Pakistan were now talking about promotion of tourism in the country.

The Pakistan Air Force is going to complete one year of country’s defence and the prime minister would address the nation to pay homage to heroes of PAF on sacrificing their lives for the protection of Pakistan. He further said the Opposition should analyse its politics critically instead of serving deadlines to an elected government. Criticising the PPP, he said the media should highlight the actual situation in Sindh and journalists should personally visit most neglected areas in Sindh. He said Bilawal spoke about the removal of the government, which was his personal opinion. The PPP has been ruling Sindh for the last 10 years but the party failed in bringing any change in the province.

The PML-N rule brought great decline to the country, particularly the Punjab districts suffered the most, he added. The PTI should be given enough time to complete its constitutional tenure and it would stabilise the economy on completion of its term. Qureshi said India actively conspired putting Pakistan on FATF blacklist but was absent from the Paris meeting after its failure in materialising its evil design against Pakistan. All the FATF participants appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace. He said hopefully the country would be excluded from the grey list after four months.