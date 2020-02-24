PM Imran urges world to become voice of Kashmiri women

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Kashmir Women Resistance Day on Sunday urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of the resilient Kashmiri women for peace in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The prime minister also noted that for the last seven decades, Indian occupation forces had committed war crimes against women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that their sufferings had multiplied after August 5 siege by PM Modi regime.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Today is Kashmir Women Resistance Day. For 7 decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOK. Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi govt.

“I urge world community, esp women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOK,” he wrote.