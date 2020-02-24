Ex-fielding ace Jonty teaches Pak women cricketers

KARACHI: Legendary South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes held a fielding session with nine women cricketers on Sunday at Karachi’s UBL sports complex.

The players who participated in the hour-long session were Kainat Imtiaz, Jaweria Rauf, Yusra Amir, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajjad, Najiha Alvi, Arijah Haseeb, Masooma Jaffari and Suhana Tariq.

The 50-year-old, considered the greatest fielder in the history of the game, shared his experiences of international cricket with the players. After the session, Jonty said: “I am absolutely amazed to see the talent and skill set of the girls. They have great passion for the game and fielding. Pakistan women’s cricket is in safe hands with these players.

“My mantra in fielding and cricket was always to go for it. Unless you go for the ball, you would not know what you will achieve. So, as a fielder never shy away from going for the ball whether seemingly it is in your range or not,” he added.