Declining Urdu

Despite being our national language, our younger generations often view Urdu as a complex language that is difficult to master. I believe the main reason young Pakistanis are more comfortable with English is because it has replaced Urdu as the primary language of instruction in most schools and universities. English is also the favoured language on social media platforms which the young are more likely to communicate with, exacerbating the drift away from Urdu. Besides, English is considered the language of modernity in Pakistan and has become the language of the educated classes.

The use of Urdu among youngsters has largely been restricted to compulsory Urdu lessons in school. I would request our educational authorities and the media to promote the use of Urdu in schools, colleges and on social media in order to re-establish the importance of our national language.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad