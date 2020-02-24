Conservatives claim victory in Iran polls

TEHRAN: Iran’s conservatives claimed victory on Sunday in a general election marked by the lowest turnout since the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid public anger against the government, an economic downturn and the disqualification of half the candidates.

A conservative resurgence would heap pressure on beleaguered President Hassan Rouhani and signal a shift from four years ago when reformists and moderates won a slender majority in parliament.

The interior ministry announced results of 95 per cent of the 208 constituencies in Friday’s election, declaring the names of the winning candidates but without specifying their political affiliation. “Victory for the anti-American candidates, a new slap for Trump,” crowed the ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper.

“The people have disqualified the reformists,” it added, alluding to Rouhani’s backers, who have been weakened by President Donald Trump pulling the US out of a landmark nuclear deal and by a slew of economic and political crises.

Seventeen women were elected, the website of the government newspaper Iran said—the same number as in the outgoing 290-seat parliament.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced the participation rate was 42.6 per cent—the lowest in four decades. The election came two days after Iran announced its first cases of the deadly new coronavirus that emerged in China.

“We held these elections when there were various incidents in the country: we had bad weather, there was this coronavirus disease, there was the plane crash,” Rahmani Fazli said, referring to the January 3 downing of a Ukrainian airliner which killed 176 people. He said that in such a scenario “the turnout rate seems perfectly acceptable for us.”

A low participation had been widely forecast, as a conservative-dominated electoral watchdog disqualified about half of the 16,000-odd candidates, mostly moderates and reformists. The Fars news agency said a second round would be held in at least 11 constituencies.