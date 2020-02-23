Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation which started late last night. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile Indian police and troops have arrested over a dozen youth during house raids in different areas of the territory.

The police and troops conducted raids in different areas of Tral in Pulwama district and arrested 12 persons dubbing them as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Mujahedeen. The police conducted searches in Heff area of Shopian and arrested three youth Shahid Ahmad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Padder and Bilal Ahmad Teli on the similar charges. The police arrested another youth Saqib Ahmad Lone from Khansahib area of Badgam district.