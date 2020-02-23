Lahore win Railways TT title

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship held at Goromo Tex Club. Lahore Divisional won the trophy with 100 points. Workshops Division remained second and Peshawar Division third. Later, Chief Guest Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mehmood gave away winner trophy to captain Lahore Division. Accounts Officer PRSB Atta Hussain Butt, Mir Arshad Pervaiz, Syed Najam ul Saeed, Awais Akbar, Ejaz Nawaz, Azam Jan, Hasnain Abid Imran William and other also present.