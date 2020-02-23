close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
Lahore win Railways TT title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship held at Goromo Tex Club. Lahore Divisional won the trophy with 100 points. Workshops Division remained second and Peshawar Division third. Later, Chief Guest Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mehmood gave away winner trophy to captain Lahore Division. Accounts Officer PRSB Atta Hussain Butt, Mir Arshad Pervaiz, Syed Najam ul Saeed, Awais Akbar, Ejaz Nawaz, Azam Jan, Hasnain Abid Imran William and other also present.

