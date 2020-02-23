Trump’s son gets permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

ALASKA: Donald Trump Junior has been granted the right to hunt a grizzly bear in northwestern Alaska near the Bering Sea town of Nome, a state official said on Friday.

The son of US President Donald Trump was one of three people who applied for 27 spots for non-resident hunters targeting grizzlies in a designated region of northwestern Alaska’s Seward Peninsula, said Eddie Grasser, the wildlife conservation director for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The state conducts periodic drawings for permits to hunt bears, caribou, moose and other animals in various regions.

Winners are chosen by a lottery, and there are typically many more applications than hunting tags awarded.“We get thousands of applications,” Eddie Grasser said.