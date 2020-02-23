WSSB workers threaten to boycott from next month

BANNU: The workers of the Water and Sanitation Service Bannu (WSSB) on Saturday threatened to boycott to continue their services from next month.

A meeting to this effect was held with Noor Ayaz Khan in the chair and was attended by the workers and leaders of the union.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial vice-president Razaullah Qureshi, Jehanzeb Khan, Shah Qayaz Khan, Niaz Ali Shah, Amir Abdullah and others said that the WSSB had signed contract with the Tehsil Municipal Administration where 467 employees started working with the company.

They said that the employees were facing problems including no leave, no deputation allowance, use of old machinery and equipment.

They added that the burden of the hospitals, schools and district administration offices had also fallen on their shoulders.

They complained that about 40 employees were retired or deceased during such a long period but no one was appointed on the deceased or retired sons’ quota.

They alleged that the administration of the WSSB and TMA were holding responsible each other for the problems being faced by the employees.

They said that both the organisations were going to extend the contract again, adding, the service structure for the employees should be evolved or else they would launch protest movement from March 1.