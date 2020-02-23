International conference on mathematics inaugurated

LAHORE : More than 50 national and international researchers, experts, PhD scholars and young scholars from renowned national and international institutions are attending the sixth two-day international conference on Pure and Applied Mathematics at University of Management and Technology (UMT).

UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam along with UMT DG Abid HK Shirwani inaugurated the conference while School of Science Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, chairperson of conference Prof Dr Muhammad Azizur Rehman, Dr Muhammad Saeed, and a large number of students and UMT faculty attended the ceremony.

Prominent among the researchers and experts attending the conference are: Prof Dr Abdon Atangana (University of Free State South Africa), Prof Dr Zakia Hammouch (FSTE University Morocco), Prof Dr Ahmet Ocak Akdemir (Agri Ibrahim University Turkey), Dr Liliana Guran (Vasile Goldis Western University Romania), Prof Dr Yushalify Misro (University Sains Malaysia), Prof Dr Thabet Shuqair Abdeljawad (Prince Sultan University Saudi Arabia), etc.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr Muhammad Aslam said mathematics was the mother of all sciences and its applications were applied in all other fields. He shed light on the contributions of Muslim mathematicians such as Al-Khwarizmi. He termed the conference a fruitful platform for the coming generations and mathematic scientists where experts from all over the world gathered at one place to find the solutions to the challenges faced in the field.

Abid HK Shirwani said the conference was an esteemed forum for researchers and experts working in mathematics to exchange their ideas about recent developments in the field. He hoped that the conference would leave deep positive impact upon the career path of students and would train them in accordance with latest research findings in field of mathematics.

Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Iqbal said mathematics played a key role in the advancement of science and technology in the contemporary era.

Chairperson of conference Prof Dr Muhammad Aziz ur Rehman said pure and applied sciences were essential for social and economic development of any country, therefore, educational institutions should work on these fields and engage the governments to take advantage of their research.