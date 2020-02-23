18 outlaws nabbed

Islamabad : Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested 18 outlaws during high vigilance in the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotic, fake currency and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, Islamabad police is maintaining high vigilance in the city.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested an accused Saddam Hussain and recovered snatched motorbike and one 30 bore illicit pistol from him, while police also arrested seven person violating section 144.

Khanna police arrested an accused two accused Muhammad Haider and Muhammad Nasir involved in aerial firing and recovered two pistols from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested an accused Johar Abbas and recovered 240 gram hashish and fake currency from him while police also arrested accused Haider Ali and recovered 32 bore revolver.

Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused Adeel and recovered 1.130 kilogram hashish from him. Karachi company police arrested accused Aslam and recovered 180 gram heroin from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Noman and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Nilor police arrested two accused Muhammad Hanif and Sajjid Rehim and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Sihala police arrested an accused Fakhar Waseem involved in flying kites.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such crime. He said that performance of police officials would be reviewed on continuous basis and stern action to be initiated against those involved in selling or flying kites and aerial firing.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.