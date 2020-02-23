close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 23, 2020

AIOU exams to begin on March 2

Islamabad

A
APP
February 23, 2020

Islamabad: Allama Iqal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the exams of Matric, FA and teaching programs for autumn semester 2019 would be held from March 2. The date sheet for exams has been placed on the University’s official website. The Roll-No Slips and Date-Sheet of the exams have also been posted to the enrolled students on their postal address. Over 850 exam centres were being set up at the nearest residence or work places of the students, in order to facilitate them in the examination’s process.

Latest News

More From Islamabad