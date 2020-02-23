Corruption galore

This letter refers to the article ‘The real disease’ (Feb 16, 2020) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer provides excellent examples of the price disparities in food and energy between Pakistan and the rest of the world. Is there any doubt that the controversial LNG deal with Qatar and the tainted LNG terminal contract finalized during the PML-N government, was a big scam? Irrefutable evidence is available of the rip off but, like in many other corruption cases NAB is unable to prove this.

Had this happened in another country, there would have been a huge uproar and the head of the investigating agency would have been sacked. In our country, influential groups have become the rulers and control the levers of the economy.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi