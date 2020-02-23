More flooding hits sodden communities

LONDON: A third consecutive weekend of stormy weather is bringing further flooding misery to already sodden communities in the UK.

With swathes of South Wales and northern and central England still trying to cope with the impact of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, heavy showers have brought new flooding plus warnings of more to come.

The Met Office said more belts of heavy rain were due on Saturday night and again on Sunday night, accompanied by warnings of high winds and snow in Scotland.

On Saturday morning, the Environment Agency had 90 flood warnings in place, as well as 153 flood alerts, covering areas from Wiltshire to Cumbria. And two severe flood warnings — meaning an imminent danger to life — remain in force for the River Lugg at Hampton Bishop, near Hereford.

Flooding was reported across the southern edge of the Yorkshire Dales on Friday night, with the village of Horton-in-Ribblesdale cut off by rising water.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “We have two crews from Settle, Grassington and a water rescue team from Ripon in Horton-in-Ribblesdale which is currently surrounded by floodwater.

“Crews are checking residents and ensuring everyone is safe.” The service also said it had helped four people to safety from a stranded vehicle in Skipton as well as helping with flooded properties in the village of Giggleswick. North Yorkshire Police said the A65 between Gargrave to Settle was impassable due to flooding on Friday night and West Yorkshire Police reported problems on the same road between Ilkley and Burley on Saturday morning.

Motorists have also been warned to avoid Billams Bridge, in Otley, on Saturday.

The damage wreaked by Storm Dennis last weekend and Storm Ciara the week before is projected to run into the billions to repair. Although this weekend will bring bouts of rain, high winds and even snow in places, the Met Office said on Saturday the conditions did not merit classifying the weather as a named storm.