Fauji Foundation kicks off ‘Go Green’ drive

RAWALPINDI: The Fauji Foundation (FF) has launched countrywide “Go Green Campaign” for plantation with a theme “Plant for Future”.

The aim of the campaign is to contribute in the national drive against climate change and to reduce carbon footprint. During the campaign FF will plant and grow 100,000 plants in length and breadth of the country through its various institutions including FF schools and collages, Foundation University, Foundation Institute of Technology, Fauji Foundation hospitals, health centers, and health clinics.

The launching ceremony was held at Fauji Foundation College for Girls at New Lalazar Rawalpindi, which was attended by the Directors of FF, officers, citizens, school children & reps of civil society. Managing Director Fauji Foundation, Lt Gen Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani along with Assistant Commissioner City Rawalpindi Ambreen Chaudry, Rector FUI, Maj Gen Changez Dil Khan, HI(M) (Retd) Khan inaugurated “Go Green” campaign by planting trees of “Black Faux” in the garden of FFCG new Lalazar.

For sustainability of the action, Fauji Foundation has launched “Green Club” in FFES for awareness raising and motivation of children for planting more and more trees in engagement with local communities. MD FF took oath from the members of the club. These clubs will motivate people to plant for future generations of the country.

Emphasizing on the significance of the Go Green campaign, MD Fauji Foundation said that in addition to our welfare services in Health and Education, FF is committed with public sector in saving our environment. To stimulate the campaign he announced to reward the institutions at the FF annual award. On the occasion, children from FF Education System performed tableaus, speeches and guests took part in plantation campaign at different sites.