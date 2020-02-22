Heathrow goes carbon neutral

LONDON: Heathrow has announced it is carbon neutral and is aiming to emit no carbon from airport infrastructure by the mid-2030s.

The west London hub said it has reduced carbon emissions by 93 per cent since 1990 following more than £100 million of investment in improving energy efficiency and the generation and purchase of renewable energy.

It will now offset its remaining carbon emissions through tree planting schemes in Indonesia and Mexico. The airport described offsetting as an “interim measure” while it works towards reducing its carbon emissions to zero by the mid-2030s.

This will require measures such as boosting sustainable transport links and transitioning all its cars to electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Earlier this month, the UK’s aviation industry pledged to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Making our infrastructure entirely carbon neutral is a significant milestone and a testament to the determination of our airport to help spearhead a new era of sustainable aviation.

“Our sights are now set on working with the global aviation industry to deliver on net-zero by 2050, at the latest. We can and will cut the environmental cost of flying whilst keeping the benefits of travel for future generations.”