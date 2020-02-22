PTI government compromised on ‘economic rights’ of people: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government for compromising on the “economic rights of the people of Pakistan” and accepting all the demands put forward by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media here, the PPP leader alleged that the incumbent government did not know how to run the country’s economy.

Bilawal said his party during its tenure had also approached the IMF but “we protected the interest of the people” at that time. “Whenever they wanted to burden the people of Pakistan we had fought them,” said Bilawal while talking about the PPP’s decision to approach the IMF.

“The present government is not fulfilling the promises it made, and the promises they made were incorrect,” said the PPP chairman. He lamented that the government took over a year to approach the IMF over a bailout package. Bilawal said the government could not document the economy at one go when it knew that a huge section of Pakistan’s economy was undocumented.

“You are making the businesses afraid. By setting the CNIC requirement you have taken the energy out of the economy,” lamented Bilawal. “The government needs to stop believing that those who are not in the tax net are corrupt. It is your system which is corrupt and inefficient,” said the PPP chairman.