Relief items distributed among residents of snowbound areas

MANSEHRA: Winter relief package was distributed among the deserving people on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in snowbound areas of Hazara division on Friday.

“Thanks to Saudi brothers who have generously been extending financial assistance to people in need,” the provincial deputy head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and ex-senator Syed Hidaytuallh Shah told the package distribution ceremony in Sathangalli area. Shah said that it was a gesture of love from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Pakistanis and the package included blankets, quilts, coats and warm outfits for men, women and children.