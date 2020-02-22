Int’l Mother Language Day: QWP leader asks govt to promote mother languages

PESHAWAR: Asking to government to take steps for the promotion of all the mother languages in the country, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday shed light on the importance of the mother language in the development of a nation.

According to a press release, he was addressing a gathering of literary figures at Watan Kor to mark the International Mother Language Day. A large number of Pashto poets, literary figures, intellectuals, writers and artistes were present. On the occasion, the QWP launched the ‘Hayat Shaheed Award’ to acknowledge the services of the Pashto language poets, writers and artistes. Those who received the award included Saleem Raz, Noorul Bashar Naveed, Nasrullah Jan Wazir, Laiqzada Laiq, Saadullah Jan Barq, Iqbal Shakir, Dr Sarwat Ali, Shazma Haleem and Nasir Ali Syed. Sikandar Sherpao urged the government to take steps for the promotion of the mother languages. He lamented that the government was least bothered to work for the promotion of the mother tongues.

The QWP leader further said that the mother language played a key role in the development of a nation. He also underscored the need for imparting education in the mother language. Sikandar Sherpao said that linking language and culture to the strategic policy was a wrong step, adding that history was evident to the fact that whenever an effort was made to distort the reality it did not bode well for a nation.

He added that it was high time that the government took steps to impart education in the mother language. He maintained that language gave identity to a nation, therefore, all the people had the right to promote their mother language. “If a nation loses its language it will lose its identity. A language connects people to their roots,” he emphasized.