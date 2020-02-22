Local fashion market needs more professional regime

Islamabad : Speakers at an interactive session on ‘fashion modeling today’ remarked that the fashion market of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad needs more professional mechanism and grooming of the personnel engaged in the profession.

They are urged the public authorities and academia to take up fashion market to especially engage women for their meaningful economic empowerment. This market also needs to follow the decent work environment agenda. The consultation followed by an audition call was organised by Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) on Thursday evening in connection with its 9th National Women at Work Festival. The festival is a flagship thematic advocacy event of Devcom-Pakistan and partners to mark the International Women’s Day that is commemorated worldwide on March 8.

Speaking on the occasion, Devcom-Pakistan Director and founder of the festival Munir Ahmed said “fashion market of the twin cities has the potential to expand to its limits but the young fashion designers and models are reluctant to enter into the field due to the stigmas attached to it. The unprofessional norms of the so-called professionals in the local market have created many deceptions about the otherwise very lucrative market. Talking about the festival objectives, he said: we need to recognize, appreciate and celebrate the women's work to inspire more womenfolk to become part of the economic productivity. It is aimed at giving more respect to the women engaged in the fields related to marginalized markets and sectors such as culture, showbiz and fashion, which are stigmatised in general and for women in particular. We aspire to facilitate the market linkages to the women engaged in the folk and tradition crafts and heritage, and to appreciate and recognize the contribution of corporate, government, non-governmental organizations that have played key role in the women’s economic empowerment.

Laila Zuberi, a senior TV actress, said: the seniors in the field should take up the responsibility of grooming the new entrants as how they should carry themselves to avoid incidents of exploitation. She said she never met any untoward situation in her entire carrier because she selected the projects carefully. Unfortunately, the fashion and showbiz market is also flooded with the black sheep. Only preventive measures would help the young women to secure themselves.

Sadia Hyat Rathore, fashion market can provide good source of income to all segments of womenfolk. Women can engage themselves from home-based work to fashion shows and developing their brands. A network of well-groomed professionals can help women’s engagement in this sector.

Nida Abal, a fashion designer and model, said fashion clothing is consistent struggle and innovation to stay valid in the market. Many young women have entered in the market without any basic education and exposure. They are making run of the mill products hence failing to get the market share.

Another fashion designer and model Nimra Khan said social media is the best platform to promote fashion products at the initial stage. Due to a large number of products available on the social media platforms, one has to be creative in making and marketing of their products. Most of the people are also conscious about the tag prices. Reasonable prices and trendy wears would attract more buyers. Tariq Mughal said the chamber of commerce and industry could also help in promoting the young designers through the regular exhibitions. The corporate sector is also taking up newcomers’ exhibitions through their business incubation centre.

Uzma Khan, a fashion broadcaster and blogger, said fashion boosts the aesthetics of the people and give more confidence to their personalities. So, affordable fashion products can help young look more contemporary in style.