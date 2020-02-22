close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
February 22, 2020

Lawmakers visit Indus Motors

February 22, 2020

KARACHI: Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production visited Indus Motor Company (IMC) to witness the manufacturing process of vehicles, a statement said on Friday.

The delegation was led by Standing Committee Chairman Sajid Hussian Turi. Other members included Nasir Khan Musazai, Muhammad Akram, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Sajida Begum, Usama Qadri, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Riaz ul Haq and Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan. Senior officials from the ministry of industries were also present, it added.

The committee took round of different sections of the manufacturing plant and was amazed to witness the localisation, which the company has achieved. They applauded the IMC efforts to create local engineering activity, local economic activity and the company’s contribution towards the distribution of wealth and employment generation.

