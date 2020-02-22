Karachi edge out Peshawar in PSL thriller

KARACHI: It’s tough to keep Darren Sammy out of a HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter.

The West Indian star together with Liam Livingstone almost pulled off a Houdini’s act for Peshawar Zalmi but a superb final over by Umaid Asif helped Karachi Kings to begin season 5 with a bang.

The Kings first posted 201-4 with the help of sparkling fifties from Babar Azam and Imad Wasin and then survived some anxious moments to seal a 10-run triumph here at the National Stadium on Friday evening.

Livingstone, batting at five, scored 54 not out from 29 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes, and crafted a crucial 62-run partnership with Sammy (30 off 20) to keep the chase alive after Zalmi had lost five wickets for 128 runs in 14.3 overs.

With 43 off 26 balls, Kamran Akmal was the other notable contributor with the bat as Zalmi scored 191 for seven in 20 overs. The opener struck five fours and two sixes.

Umaid and Chris Jordan equally shared four wickets between them for 23 and 39 runs. Mohammad Amir and Cameron Delport took a wicket each. Earlier, Babar Azam and Imad Wasim scored half-centuries after Sammy, the Zalmi captain, opted to bowl first.

Babar, later named man of the match, scored 78 off 56, hitting seven fours and two sixes, and Imad smashed three fours and three sixes in his 30-ball 50. The pair crafted a solid 97-run partnership for the third-wicket.

Hasan Ali (two for 52) and Mohammad Mohsin (one for 35) were the wicket-takers for Peshawar Zalmi. Kings moved level with Quetta Gladiators at the top of the table on two points after two games. Zalmi joined Islamabad United on zero points, alongside Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars who were set to play their opening games later on Friday.

In their next PSL matches, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings play Quetta Gladiators on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at the National Stadium in Karachi.