Pervaiz lauds lawyers’ role

LAHORE :Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akram along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Friday.

The delegation included Additional Advocate General Punjab Asif Mehmood Cheema, Punjab Bar Council members Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Ali Riaz Kirmani. The delegation apprised Ch Pervaiz Elahi of problems of Punjab Bar.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi lauded the lawyers’ role in dispensation of quick and cheap justice and supremacy of law in the country. He said the lawyers are very important part of our society.