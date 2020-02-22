Polio awareness day observed

LAHORE :On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council Polio Awareness Day was observed here Friday. Religious scholars in Friday sermons delivered speeches to educate people to administer anti-polio drops to the children of under five-year age.

They said there was nothing harmful in polio vaccine adding that elements attacking polio workers were inhuman and against the Shariah. They pledged to continue their efforts with support of Pakistan Ulema Council to end polio from Pakistan. Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other leaders addressed Friday congregations in their respective districts to educate people to make successful anti-polio drive in the country. They underlined that polio vaccination is very effective without any reaction on human body.

They rejected ongoing propaganda against polio vaccine stating that all leading scholars of Islamic countries had issued decree unanimously in approval of anti-polio drops. They stated that attacking polio workers were inhuman and anti-Shariah act. They stated that polio virus had not turned into epidemic but cases of polio had been reported from different areas of the country, which was very alarming for the entire nation.It is our collective responsibility to protect our future generation from this fatal virus, they said.