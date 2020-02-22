Students of Daanish Schools win laurels

LAHORE:The students of Punjab Daanish Schools scored excellent grades due to which 918 boy and girl graduates of 2018-19 have secured admissions in top professional and educational institutions of the country.

According to a press release, six of the students got admission to MBBS, nine in UET and two in LUMS. Forty-one students have been selected in Armed Forces of Pakistan in different cadres while the rest, 860, have got admissions to other reputed universities e.g. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Swabi, NAMAL Mianwali, PIEAS, FAST, COMSAT and Agriculture University Faisalabad, etc.

Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Vice-Chairperson MPA Ms Sumaira Ahmad while expressing her views said that selection of Daanish students on open merit in such leading educational institutions speaks of the exceptional standard maintained by Daanish Schools.

The admissions to such top level educational institutions was a matter of privilege and honour for Daanish students who belonged to the families living below poverty line and had no hope of a good future.