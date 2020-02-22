US university to extend help to IPH

LAHORE:Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, the US, will extend cooperation to the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore, for estimation of the Global Burden of Disease in Pakistan and facilitate research and education activities.

According to a press release, this was announced in the inaugural ceremony of two-day international workshop at IPH on "Estimation of the Global Burden of Disease in Pakistan" in collaboration of IHME on Friday.

Prof Dr Ali Mokdad of University of Washington observed that more investment was required in health and education sectors. Provision of socio- economic justice and removal of gender discrimination would help overcome health issues.

Dr Mokdad said the University of Washington was ready to provide technical assistance to IPH in research and education activities.

IPH BoM Chairman Lt-Gen(r) Khalid Maqbool said more concentration was needed to be focused on improving primary healthcare and prevention of disease programme to create a healthy society, for which, the principle “prevention is better than cure” should be propagated as a slogan so that people adopted healthy lifestyle to prevent themselves from falling ill.

He said IPH was actively engaged with local as well as international universities/ institutions to promote research and educational activities. IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dr Willian Dangel, Dr Lauren Wilner and other experts also spoke at the inaugural session

Infection-free week event: Lahore General Hospital on Friday organised a ceremony in connection with its infection-free week.

According to a press release, the purpose of the ceremony was to create awareness among the people and to provide an infection-free environment in hospitals. Board of Commission Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Chairperson Prof Dr Atiya Mubarak was the chief guest of the event. Prof Dr Atiya said stressed the need for creating awareness work and working as teamwork.

rivers: The following was the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the level of reservoirs and barrages on Friday.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela; inflow 14,500 cusecs and outflow 45,000 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera, inflows 9,600 cusecs and outflow 9,600 cusecs; Jhelum at Mangla, inflow 16,800 cusecs and outflow 40,000 cusecs; Chenab at Marala, inflow 15,300 cusecs and outflow 8,200 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah, inflow 60,200 cusecs and outflow 54,200 cusecs; Chashma, inflows 51,800 cusecs and outflow 52,000 cusecs; Taunsa, inflow 63,100 cusecs and outflow 44,900 cusecs; Panjnad, inflow 10,200 cusecs and outflow 5,600 cusecs; Guddu, inflow 43,300 cusecs and outflow 37,700 cusecs; Sukkur, inflow 28,100 cusecs and outflow 5,000 cusecs; Kotri, inflow 3,400 cusecs and outflow nil cusecs.