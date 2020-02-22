Kite string injures man in Misri Shah

LAHORE :Another young man sustained injury due to the stray kite string in the Misri Shah police limits on Friday. The victim identified as Asim was rushed to hospital. He was on his way on a bike when a stray kite string entangled around his neck. As a result, the string slit opened his throat. Police collected evidence from the scene. Police have badly failed to control incidents related to kite string.