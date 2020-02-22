Farcical diplomacy

Recently, India took number of EU and GCC envoys on a tour of occupied Kashmir. This farcical display by the Indian government is hardly surprising. A similar tour to Kashmir, consisting of foreign envoys based in New Delhi, had taken place last month. Such diplomatic stunts are a case of tragic-comedy, showcasing the lengths to which the Modi-led government will go to pretend that all is well in Kashmir despite the widespread atrocities being committed against its people by Indian forces.

The timing of these visits is not coincidental, given the upcoming sessions of the OIC and the EU. The OIC previously condemned India for its actions in Kashmir while the EU had tabled a resolution against the annexation of Kashmir and the CAA. These trips thus appear to be an attempt at damage control and repairing relations. Pakistan should not allow these disingenuous maneuvers to proceed unopposed. The Foreign Office should call on diplomats from the EU and OIC countries to inform them about the reality in Kashmir and urge them to condemn India’s tyrannical actions.

Adnan Shah

Khairpur