Livingstone rues missed opportunity

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Friday said that he was disappointed that they could not finish the game against Karachi Kings.

“It’s really frustrating that we could not win the game despite reaching very close to the target,” Livingstone told a news conference after Zalmi were defeated by Karachi Kings by ten runs in their opener on the second day of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

“In the middle we lost a couple of quick wickets and there it seemed that we were out of the game. However, the way Dawson played and then captain Sammy took the things in control we came very close to the target,” he added.

Livingstone, playing his 100th T20 game, smashed 54 not out off 29 balls, hammering three sixes and two fours to keep Zalmi in the hunt. He added 47 for the fifth wicket with Liam Dawson, who hammered 16-ball 22 and then put on 61 for the sixth wicket with Darren Sammy to take Zalmi close to a win. Sammy smashed 20-ball 30, hitting one six and two fours.

He said that Pakistan’s wickets are good where English cricketers face issues. “It’s really a challenge for us to play in such conditions,” Livingstone said.