PM Imran Khan hails Japan’s role as important development partner

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday appreciated Japan’s role as an important development partner, with its work in line with the government's priorities.

He highlighted new opportunities and incentives available in Pakistan for Japanese investors as well as the government’s success in stabilising the economy and creating an enabling environment for business.

The prime minister observed this during a meeting with President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Shinichi Kitaoka, who called on him here.

The president of JICA briefed the prime minister on JICA’s economic and technical assistance to Pakistan. He highlighted JICA’s particular focus on health and education sectors.

The prime minister underscored the existing goodwill and historic relations between Pakistan and Japan and said he was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Abe in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

It was agreed to enhance mutual collaboration in myriad fields including infrastructure development, higher education and cultural and academic exchanges.