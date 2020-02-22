Pakistan Auto Show 2020 begins

LAHORE: Gloom in the auto industry was visible at the Pakistan Auto Show 2020 in Lahore on Friday, as a few leading automakers and auto parts manufacturers opted out, while numerous Chinese participants were forced out due Coronavirus in China.

Almas Hyder, chairman of the Engineering Development Board (EDB), along with FPPCI former president Anjum Nisar and current President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh inaugurated the show, it added.

The event features only 100 exhibitors, comprising local and international auto manufacturers and related enterprises. The event is organised by PAAPAM, which represents over 3,000 large, medium and small industries in Pakistan. This year’s show is themed “MAKE IN PAKISTAN”.

Conspicuous by their absence were Indus Motors (Toyota) and Lucky KIA Motors, the statement said. The exhibition highlights the tremendous growth and enormous potential of Pakistan’s automobile industry.