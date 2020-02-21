Probe ordered against impersonator posing as NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday ordered inquiry against an impersonator for making a fake telephone call to former federal minister Riaz Pirzada by posing himself as NAB chairman.

According to NAB announcement on Thursday, the NAB chairman has taken notice of media reports that an impersonator is damaging the image of NAB besides calling for illegal work and also demanding illegal money from official and private persons by posing themselves as NAB officers.