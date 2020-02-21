Knifeman stabs prayer leader in London mosque

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A Man has been arrested after a prayer leader was allegedly stabbed in the neck after a knifeman stormed a London mosque.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing at London Central Mosque shortly after 3pm Thursday. A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital but his condition is not yet known, reported foreign media on Thursday.
A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called to a mosque in Park Road at 3.10: pm to reports of a stabbing. “Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. A man was found with stab injuries. “He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.”
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.
