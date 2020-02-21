Educators to be regularised without PPSC condition: minister

LAHORE: A delegation of Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) held a meeting with Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas here on Thursday. According to a press release in the meeting which was attended by PTU leaders including Syed Sajjad Kazmi, Rana Liaqat and others the minister said that the services of contract Secondary School Educators (SSEs) would be regularised without the condition of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and their contracts would be extended . He also said schoolteachers would also be issued health cards. The teachers’ delegation also apprised the minister about other problems faced by schoolteachers across the province. Meanwhile, in his social media post Dr Murad Raas said it was always great to meet honourable teachers of Punjab. “Regularisation of secondary school teachers was discussed. Department is ensuring welfare of respected teachers and teachers won't suffer because of any decision,” he wrote.