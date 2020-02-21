Medical stores selling expired medicines sealed

NAWABSHAH: Four medical stores were raided and sealed on the charges of selling expired medicines. The raids were conducted by a joint team of Health and Revenue Departments.

According to the police, raids were conducted on medical stores at Sakrand Town in which the raiding team seized a large quantity of expired medicines. They said that cases would be registered against the owners of these medical stores. Besides, four medical stores running without license were also sealed. Mukhtarkar Sakrand Waseem Lashari and the drug inspector were also present during the raids. On the other hand, sources disclosed that with the spread of news of raids at medical stores other store owners started removing expired drugs.