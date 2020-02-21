BD beat Pakistan in warm-up thriller

BRISBANE: Khadija Tul Kubra and Jahanara Alam inspired Bangladesh to a morale-boosting five-run victory over Pakistan in the final ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 warm-up fixture at Allan Border Field.

Bangladesh, who chose to bat in Brisbane, couldn’t find freedom but Murshida Khatun made 43 to lift her side to 111-8 from 20 overs.

Pakistan couldn’t stitch together any meaningful partnerships in reply with Javeria Khan’s 41 the lone hand.

Bangladesh’s top order were decimated in the second over as Shamima Sultana (3) mistimed a sweep to be caught behind off Anam Amin and a mix-up led to the run-out of Sanjida Islam (0).

Promising keeper-batter Nigar Sultana Joty couldn’t make an early impression when Murshida’s straight drive was deflected onto her stumps by Aiman Anwer, run out backing up for 13.

Murshida, set to make her T20 World Cup debut this month, heaved back-to-back boundaries and found her most reliable partner in Fargana Hoque.

Fargana’s 21 saw the pair club together for 52 before Murshida was run out by Diana Baig in the 14th over.

Pakistan kept things tight late on and the momentum swung their way when Aiman Anwer took two wickets in two balls in the final over.

Bangladesh skipper Salma Khatun and attack leader Rumana led an early assault as Pakistan succumbed to 23 for three after three overs.

The dangerous Bismah nicked off while driving, as did opener Ayesha Naseem on one of her first appearances for her country.

The experienced duo of Javeria and Nida Dar offered temporary respite with a partnership of 27, the opener pulling to the boundary in the fifth over and Dar clearing long-on with a six in the seventh.

Javeria kept fighting the tide and turning over strike but Nida could only find mid-wicket on 14 and when Iram Javed departed cheaply it was 59 for five. Javeria, who has featured in every edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, peeled off successive fours in the 15th over to give her side hope but was sensationally caught on the long-on fence by Fargana Hoque, the crucial moment that settled the match.

From there, it was all Bangladesh and three wickets in her final two overs saw Jahanara seal the victory in emphatic fashion.

Pakistan top-scorer Javeria Khan said: “We’re a bit disappointed. We made mistakes at crucial times. It was a good practice, but not the result we wanted. We offered them plenty of bad balls and this is why they were able to get above 90, we didn’t field up to the mark either.”