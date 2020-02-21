Seminar on women empowerment ends

Rawalpindi : Closing ceremony of the three day seminar on Socio-Economic Empowerment of Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan: Vision 2020 of Government of Pakistan concluded at Fatima Jinnah Women University.

The aim of this programme was to propagate that Islam is a peaceful religion that shuns all forms of extremism. In this day and age of 5th generation warfare or the hybrid warfare is a reality for which females need to play their part to eradicate extremism from its roots. For this purpose the socio-economic conditions of females has to improve, the guidelines for which can be drawn from Islam. The Chief Guest of the closing ceremony was Minister of State of Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, while Minister of Women Development, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana also graced the occasion.

Minister of State of Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, while speaking to the participants she said Islam believes in gender equality. Islam give priority to women but society need to accept it. We must stand for our rights because Islam give us equal rights like men. She urged that women in higher socioeconomic positions to work for the rights of those women who are deprived of their rights. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Saima Hamid thanked the worthy guests. She emphasised that women are the agents of change in the society. She urged that in order to achieve sustainable goals we have to spend on women education to increase the GDP. She briefed the audience about the core values of the Fatima Jinnah Women University. She stressed on the need to revise current strategies to ensure women participation in the decision making and national development.

The Minister of Women Development, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, said this initiative by the Government of Punjab in building a fundamentally strong nation and to empower women would lead the society towards a sustainable and prosperous pathway. In the academic session Shaheena Khan from Women Aid Trust talked about the effectiveness of the handicraft skills for economic empowerment of women and Prof. Dr. Farhat Saleem, former vice chancellor, Government College for Women University, Sialkot also delivered a lecture on the Technical Skills for revamping society. A large number of faculty members, academics and students attended the event. At the end, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid presented the university souvenirs to the guests.