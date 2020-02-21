‘NAB’s excellent performance’

Corruption is the root cause of all ills being confronted by the country and main hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the country. Corruptions not only cause monetary losses to the country but corrupt elements do not enjoy good reputation in the society. Due to bad effects of corruption on country, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established in 1999. The basic purpose of NAB was to recover looted money from corrupt elements and deposit in the national exchequer. NAB has recovered Rs178 billion from corrupt elements during the two years tenure of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as Chairman NAB and deposited in the national exchequer which is record achievement.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal after assumption of responsibities of NAB chairman devised comprehensive anti-corruption strategy besides introducing new reforms and transforming NAB into an effective anti-corruption institution whose main aim is logical conclusion of mega corruption cases considering eradication of corruption as national duty. NAB has redefined the workings of its investigation officers by devising combined investigation (CIT) system for benefiting the experiences of director, additional director, investigation officers and senior legal counsel. This had not only improved the overall workings but has also set 10 months period right from conducting inquiry to filing reference of a complaint.

NAB had received 51,591 complaints, out of which 46,123 complaints have been disposed of during 2019, while action is being taken to dispose of remaining 13,299 complaints. NAB had authorized 1464 complaint verifications, out of which 1,362 complaint verifications have been completed, while action is being taking to conclude 770 complaint verifications. NAB had approved 574 inquiries and investigations 221 investigations in 2019. NAB had filed 101 corruption references in different accountability courts from out of 179 mega corruption references, while 46 references has been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 13 inquiries and 19 investigations are under process as per law.

NAB has filed 1275 corruption references involving Rs943 billion in 25 respected Accountability Courts of the country which are under trial as per law. Moreover, NAB has received over 30,000 applications from the affectees of Mudarba/Mukharika scandals. NAB has so far arrested 45 persons besides filing 28 references in various respected Accountability courts. The culprits of Mudarba/Mukharika scandals are being taken to task. NAB hopes that the looted money of Mudarba/Mukharika scandals would be returned to the affectees after due process of law.

Youth is the future of Pakistan. NAB has given special emphasis on the directions of Honorable Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age in colleges and universities. Accordingly, an MOU was signed with HEC in this regard. NAB has established over 50,000 character building societies in colleges/universities across country.

NAB chairman has opened doors of NAB for public to listen their complaints on last Thursday of every month. NAB chairman not only personally listen the complaints of people but also directed all DGs of NAB to listen peoples complaints. Due to which people have shown their confidence upon in a survey which was conducted by Gillani and Gallop. NAB chairman has great regard for business community as role of business community is very vital in the development of the country. In order to address the problems of business community, on the directions of NAB chairman, NAB has established a special cell at NAB headquarters and in all regional bureaus of NAB for resolving any kind of problem of business community related to NAB. Besides, NAB has established a consultative committee for in order to address problems of business community related to NAB matters. Chairman NAB considers the role of bureaucracy as vital in the development of a country. Chairman NAB has directed all director generals of NAB to respect every visiting politician, businessmen, bureaucrat and others as NAB is a people’s friendly institution and it does not want to hurt anyone and always believe to work according to law.

NAB has recovered billions of rupees from fake/illegal housing/cooperative societies. The billions of rupees were returned to affectees in special ceremonies which was lauded all afffectees. NAB has time and again asked all regulatory authorities including LDA, QDA, PDA, KDA, MDA, SBC, CDA, RDA and ICT to check mushroom growth of illegal housing societies in their respective areas of jurisdictions, so that an early action is taken against illegal/fake housing/cooperative societies. Furthermore, NAB has established a state of the art forensic science laboratory at Islamabad to improve accuracy of investigations and to secure secretary. Saarc anti-corruption forum was set up on the suggestion of NAB. Saarc countries including India had lauded NAB’s anti-corruption efforts. NAB is also focal institute as per UN anti-corruption convention, which is honor for Pakistan.