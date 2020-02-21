First PGF Int’l Ladies Golf begins today

LAHORE: The 1st PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship tees off today at the Defence Raya Golf Course with international ladies teams from seven countries competing.

This represents an awe inspiring and history making occasion for ladies golf in Pakistan and though ladies have been ardent golfers for over 50 years a happening like this has evaded them.

Through untiring efforts of ladies like Dr Asma Shami, head of ladies golf in Pakistan, Zeenat Ayesha, Mrs Maimoona Azam and Mrs Humera Khalid and the President of Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain, such an event is actually happening.

Champion lady golfers are here from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Iran, Qatar, Uganda and Afghanistan and the foreign team players are relishing the hospitality extended to them by the Pakistani Ladies Organizing team .

Competition wise the first tee off takes place at Defence Raya Golf Course at 8.30am on Friday and the first flite comprises Taniya Balasuriya (Sri Lanka), Phannari Meeson (Thailand) and Aania Farooq (Pakistan).

Taniya and Phannari play to a scratch handicap which is a reflection of their golfing capabilities and as for Aania ,she carries a handicap of four and is considered a talent of total excellence.

Other skillful and proficient ones from overseas are Chanettee Wannasen (Thailand), Kayla Perera (Sri Lanka) Asiim Evarlyn (Uganda), Mbaguta Gloria (Uganda), Magala Evah (Uganda), Lana Ardini Batrisia (Malaysia), Maisarah bt Muhammed Hezri (Malaysia), Nada Mir (Qatar) and Uzma (Qatar) and Laila Sajjadi and Laila Hussain (Afghanistan). Pakistani team representatives are Humna Amjad and Aania Farooq.

Some of the proficient ones competing from Lahore Clubs are Zebun Nisa (Royal Palm), Zahida Durrani (Garrison), Mrs Ami Qin (Margala Golf Course) and Mrs Ji Young (Margalla).

In his address on the launching of this event, Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain emphasised the need for propelling ladies golf in Pakistan and the presence of these international players would certainly prove a game changer for Pakistan which is already proving to be a welcome tourist place.