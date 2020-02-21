Call to punish killers of factory worker

LAHORE: Working class took out a protest march under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Thursday against the brutal killing of a worker Rizwan by the factory owner during the course of raising the just demands of workers.

The protesters demanded the chief minister punish the accused for the brutal murder of innocent workers under the law of terrorism and ensure safe working conditions to the workers. They demanded the government extend financial support to the victim’s dependents at least Rs2 million under Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance.

They warned that in case the accused were not brought to book the workers would be compelled to launch province-wide protest. The protest march was led by Khurshid Ahmad General Secretary along with Osama Tariq and others.

Action against grain smugglers: A meeting on Thursday was held at Home Department to stop smuggling of grains in India and Afghanistan. The meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab Home Department, Momin Agha. The meeting discussed how to stop smuggling of grains including wheat and onions, etc. in India and Afghanistan. The additional secretary directed action against smugglers.

ETPB: Pakistan is a safe and secured place for religious minorities, said members of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) from all provinces in a meeting chaired ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed.

Decisions for the welfare of the board were taken in the meeting. The board members appreciated the efforts made by the chairman. Everyone is equal before the law in the country, the members of ETPB said.