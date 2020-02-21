NCA holds walk against Indian brutalities

LAHORE: National College of Arts (NCA) organised a walk on the campus to show solidarity with Students of Jamia Millia Islamia Dehli and condemned brutalities of Dehli police.

While addressing the participants and the media, Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri said the Pakistani people stand firm with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi. “Today we have gathered to express solidarity with female students of Jamia Millia Islamia who were tortured and harassed by Dehli police.

We have gathered to raise our voices for the innocent students and condemn the unprecedented cruelties of Dehli police,” said the NCA principal. Addressing the walk, speakers urged the international community to take serious notice of unlawful acts of Dehli police. A large number of students, faculty members and staff carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Dehli police and human rights violations attended the walk.

UVAS: The CEO of Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Prof Andrew Campbell paid a visit to University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Thursday and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said universities should conduct applied research by involving people from industry and farmer community. He also appreciated the working of ACIAR and Dairy-Beef project team. He said the university is going to replicate the learning from this project into their upcoming projects and also through their extension department for sustainability. The meeting participants discussed climate change and livestock production.