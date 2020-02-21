PHA spring festival begins on 23rd

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday announced the schedule of upcoming spring festival, which will begin with a dog show on February 23. The celebrations will include more than 15 colorful events from the Parks and Horticulture Authority at the spring festival.

The Parks & Horticulture Authority's annual celebration is the perfect gift for the citizens of the Lahore. At the Spring Festival, the Parks and Horticulture Authority will provide people with foolproof security and standard amenities. In the spring, the Parks & Horticulture Authority in collaboration with a communication company will carry out modern decoration and colorful lighting on the canal. The Parks and Horticulture Authority in its traditional way, will provide free entertainment services to the citizens at the annual festival.

The Spring Festival will begin with a dog show on February 23. Parks and Horticulture Authority will provide people with foolproof security and standard amenities at the Spring Festival March 4.The Mural painting will take place at Jilani Park, in which students from colleges across the city will participate in the painting competition. The "Cat Show" will take place on March 8 at Jilani Park, which will complete with domesticated cats. On March 8, the "Chirrian da Chamba" event will take place in Township in which women will highlight Pakistani culture. On March 9, the "Sufi Night" event will be held in Bagh-e-Jinnah, which will feature the country's leading artists, Sufi Kalam and Pakistani culture.

The "Tableaux Competition" programme will take place on March 11 at Alhamra Hall, where school children from across the city will offer lessons on different topics. On March 14, the "Mushaira" programme will be held in Bagh-e-Jinnah. In which the country's leading intellectuals, writers and poets will present their words. On March 15, the "Bird Show" programme will be held at Jilani Park, which will compete with beautiful birds. The "Cut Flower Show" will take place on March 20 at Jilani Park, where girls from schools and schools will showcase their artistic skills on flowers.

On March 20 and 21, programmes called "Darama " will take place in Greater Iqbal Park, which features lessons on Pakistani culture. The programme called "Fireworks", will be held in Greater Iqbal Park between 22 and 23 March. There will be a beautiful fireworks display.

On March 23, the "National Song Competition" program will take place in Greater Iqbal Park, which will compete with songs and songs played by children from schools and colleges across the city. The "Rose Show" will be held in Jilani Park in April to showcase the colorful flowers. Citizens invite Lahore to join their family in all the events organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority.