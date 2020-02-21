CM Usman Buzdar attends funeral prayers for Lance Naik Abdullah

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday participated in the Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Lance Naik Abdullah in Barthi. Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of Lance Naik Abdullah and prayed for the departed soul.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. He said the whole nation felt proud of the martyrdom of Lance Naik Abdullah as he sacrificed his life for the motherland and set an example of courage and bravery. Those who have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country are the heroes of the nation, he added. The whole nation salutes Shaheed Abdullah and other martyrs. Due to their sacrifices, we are living in a peaceful environment. He said that peace in the country was the result of great sacrifices rendered by brave sons of the soil like Lance Naik Abdullah. He said that nation would remember their sacrifice. Lance Naik Abdullah embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Turbat.