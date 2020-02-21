CM Usman Buzdar sends good wishes to PSL players

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed good wishes for the teams playing the Pakistan Super League.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that every PSL team is his favourite and congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board, national as well as international players. Irrespective of its results, holding of PSL is the victory of peaceful Pakistan, he added. Cricket lovers will enjoy the best play and it will also help in identifying new talent. Once again a message has been given to the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and Pakistanis have a special attraction towards cricket, he said. We welcome the international players from the core of our hearts and Pakistani people are very eager to watch the PSL, the chief minister concluded.