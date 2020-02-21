Inaugural PGF Ladies event featuring eight nations tees off today

KARACHI: Golfers from eight nations will feature in the inaugural Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which tees off on Friday (today) at Lahore’s Defence Raya Golf Club.

Through the untiring efforts of ladies like Dr Asma Shami, Head of ladies golf in Pakistan, Zeenat Ayesha, Mrs Maimoona Azam and Mrs Humera Khalid and the President of PGF Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, such an event is actually happening in Pakistan. Champion lady golfers are here from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Iran, Qatar, Uganda and Afghanistan.

Competition wise the first tee off takes place at Defence Raya Golf Course at 830am on Friday and the first flight comprises of Taniya Balasuriya (Sri Lanka) ,Phannari Meeson (Thailand) and Aania Farooq (Pakistan). Taniya and Phannari play to a scratch handicap which is a reflection of their golfing capabilities and as for Aania, she carries a handicap of four and is considered a talent of total excellence.

Other skillful and proficient ones from overseas are Chanettee Wannasen (Thailand) ,Kayla Perera (Sri Lanka) Asiim Evarlyn (Uganda), Mbaguta Gloria (Uganda), Magala Evah (Uganda), Lana Ardini Batrisia (Malaysia), Maisarah Bt Muhammed Hezri (Malaysia), Nada Mir (Qatar) and Uzma (Qatar) and Laila Sajjadi and Laila Hussain (Afghanistan). Pakistani team representatives are Humna Amjad and Aania Farooq.

Some of the proficient ones competing from Lahore Clubs are Zeb un Nisa (Royal Palm), Zahida Durrani(Garrison), Mrs Ami Qin (Margala Golf Course) and Mrs Ji Young

(Margalla).

In his address Lt Gen Hilal Hussain emphasized the need for propelling ladies golf in Pakistan and the presence of these international players would certainly prove a game changer for Pakistan which is already proving to be a welcome tourist place.